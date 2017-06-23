AIFC, Astana mayor's office, Park of Innovative Technologies and Jumore ink MoU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Mayor's office of Astana city, Autonomous Cluster Fund "Park of Innovative Technologies" (ACF) and "Zhejiang "Jumore" E-commerce Co. Ltd" (Jumore) company was held at the EXPO specialized exhibition territory within the framework of the Zhejiang Province Day in the pavilion of the People's Republic of China, Kazinform has learned from the AIFC's press service.

Liang Liming, Vice-Governor of the Zhejiang province, Chen Zhou, Vice Chairman of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Zhang Hanhui, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Kazakhstan participated in the solemn event on the occasion of the opening of the Zhejiang Province Day.

Within the framework of the signed document, the Parties agreed to carry out interaction aimed at creating conditions for the introduction of digital services in order to implement the accelerated technological modernization of the economy within the framework of the Third Modernization of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as priority goals and tasks identified in the "Digital Kazakhstan" programme and "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

Jumore will work on creating conditions for the establishment of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Chinese companies through the use of appropriate online platform, as well as the development of e-commerce, logistics and financial services, ACF will carry out the necessary expertise and operational control, Mayor's office of Astana city will provide assistance in attracting technological companies and start-ups, and the AIFC, in turn, will provide the necessary support to companies and start-ups aimed at the development of financial technologies based on the online platform.