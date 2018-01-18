AIFC, Atameken Business Channel, Bloomberg become partners

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), Atameken Business Channel and Bloomberg in New York City signed a tripartite partnership agreement, Kazinform cites abctv.kz.

According to the terms of the agreement, Atameken Business Channel becomes AIFC's official media partner. The period of the agreement is two years with an option to extend it. Initially, AIFC and Bloomberg agreed to cooperate when Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev paid a working visit to the United States. On 12th April 2017, during a working trip to the U.S., Sagintayev met with ex-mayors of New York City Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg. In the course of the talks, the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in developing telecommunications infrastructure, and in terms of the development of the Astana International Financial Centre.

Besides, as a result of the meetings, they agreed to establish a TV channel and Bloomberg office in Astana.

"Cooperating with Bloomberg and Atameken Business Channel will make it possible to provide businessmen all over the world with information about Kazakhstan's investment opportunities, attract investments in our country, and earn the status of the top regional financial hub," said AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov.

Then, Atameken Business Channel joined the agreement.

"The tripartite contract, which is very important for us, has been signed in New York City. We spent more than six months in challenging negotiations. Our big team was working on the contract, and today this work has been crowned with success, and I want to thank all of you! We are pleased that the Astana International Financial Centre chose ABCTV, along with Bloomberg as its official media partner. The cooperation with AIFC grants us the priority right to disseminate the Centre's information in Russian and Kazakh. As to the partnership with Bloomberg, within its framework, our employees will learn from the best coaches while undergoing training at Bloomberg offices in Hong Kong, NYC, and London. It is important that within this contract, we got the opportunity to work with the world leader in business journalism. We hope this will enable us to get to a whole new level," Yulya Sinchuk, CEO of Atameken Business Channel, commented on the signing.

On January 16, the Astana International Financial Centre announced the official launch and start of registration of companies, the AIFC press service said. The Astana Financial Service Authority (AFSA), an AIFC body, began operating. AFSA licenses a wide range of services, including investment and asset management, private banking, fund management and administration, custodial services, Islamic financing, and the operation of representative offices. For the first time in the post-Soviet space, the principles of еру English law and standards of the world's top financial centers such as London, New York City, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai were introduced within AIFC. AIFC set up an independent court, which will adjudicate commercial and civil disputes, as well as an international arbitration center.

Recall that the Board of Directors of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) created the Astana International Exchange (AIX), its stock exchange platform. The main strategic partners of the stock exchange are the Shanghai Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, which provided a technology platform.

In December 2015, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The purpose of the AIFC is to form a leading center of financial services of an international level.