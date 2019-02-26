AIFC Court launches eJustice system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre ("the IAC") has officially launched their new e-filing system in Astana, "eJustice", the first to operate in the Central Asia region. The system was developed in cooperation with the AIFC Court and IAC IT partner from Singapore, Crimson Logic, the financial center's press office informed.

eJustice is an online portal that enables parties to file cases at the AIFC Court and IAC electronically from anywhere around the world without having to be physically present in Astana. It can assist with the management of full end-to-end electronic processing of legal documents and administration in cases.

It aims to provide immediate convenience and accessibility at the AIFC Court and IAC to the legal and business communities while also supporting the judges, arbitrators, procedures, and practices to ensure that commercial disputes are resolved quickly and cost-effectively in accordance with the highest international standards.

At the launch, the eJustice system was showcased to more than one hundred Kazakh lawyers, diplomats, and senior representatives of government authorities and national companies. A separate launch will also be held in Almaty on 27th February 2019.

The eJustice project was completed with regular engagement and constructive feedback from lawyers in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and international legal and business communities.

Advanced face-to-face training was provided to over 35 Kazakh lawyers in Astana and Almaty from 18 until 22 February 2019 to prepare future users of the AIFC Court and IAC to maximally use the system for the benefit of their clients. Further training will be provided on an ongoing basis.

Mr. Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive at the AIFC Court and IAC, commented:

"We are delighted to launch our eJustice system which will significantly enhance the timely and cost-effective resolution of disputes at the AIFC Court and IAC. We aim to provide the very best international standards of dispute resolution, and eJustice is our latest innovation that will enable the AIFC Court and IAC to become the number one choice for civil and commercial dispute resolution in the Eurasia region."

According to Mr. Saw Ken Wye, CEO at Crimson Logic, an IT company from Singapore, the eJustice system was developed using Chrysalis, a world-class product and proven application with out-of-the-box functions and features embraced by leading jurisdictions globally.

"The system was developed in record time. This record-time implementation is proof of the collaborative spirit between the AIFC and Crimson Logic. We are delighted to be a part of the AIFC Court's and IAC's drive to modernize and we are sure that this new system will be easy to use," added Mr. Saw Ken Wye.