AIFC creates Kazakhstan-based international stock exchange

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Board of Directors of the Astana International financial centre (AIFC) has decided to create the Astana International Exchange (AIX), its stock exchange platform, Kazinform cites AIFC's press service .

The main strategic partners of the stock exchange are the Shanghai Stock Exchange (a shareholder agreement has been already signed) and NASDAQ, which provided a technical platform. Shanghai Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are among the five largest exchanges in the world.

The AIX Exchange will become the main platform for privatization of the Samruk-Kazyna JSC's most attractive in terms of investment companies from the list of assets approved by the Head of State.

Recall that in December 2015, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). The purpose of the AIFC is to form a leading center of financial services of an international level. For the first time in the post-Soviet space, the principles of English law will be introduced: the official language of the financial center will be English. AIFC aims to assist in attracting investments in the country's economy by creating an attractive environment for investing in financial services, developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensuring its integration with international capital markets. AIFC also intends to develop in the country the market of insurance, banking services and the market for Islamic financing.