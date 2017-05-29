AIFC establishes Financial Service Regulation Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, the Financial Service Regulation Committee of Astana International Finance Centre held its first meeting, AIFC press-service reports.

During the meeting, the Board of Directors made a range of key managerial decisions to ensure the Committee operation as an independent financial regulator of AIFC. It also discussed the acts related to AIFC participants' registration and accreditation.

The BOD consists of highly professional world-class specialists with extensive background in financial sector and finance markets regulation such as Angela Knight, former CEO of the British Bankers' Association; Greg Tanzer, former Secretary General of IOSCO; Masood Ahmed, the president of the Center for Global Development; Akash Deep, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School; Iain Savill, consultant to the European Central Bank.