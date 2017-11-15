AIFC Exchange to launch in 1Q18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Astana International Financial Center Governor Kairat Kelimbetov, the AIFC Exchange will launch in the first quarter of 2018.

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the EXPO-2017 Heritage roundtable today, Mr. Kelimbetov also noted that privatization of national companies, that should stimulate an influx of investment into the country's economy, will be carried out through the AIFC Exchange.

According to Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazakhstan's economy is oriented at attracting foreign direct investment and, thus, AIFC has to get involved in this process in the nearest future.

He added that in the first 5-7 years of its existence AIFC is expected to become a regional financial center, and within ten years it should enter the 20 leading Asian financial centers.