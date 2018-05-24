AIFC Governor invites SPIEF-2018 participants to visit Astana in July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Governor of Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov invited the attendees of the 2018 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to come to Astana in early July, Kazinform reports.

The AIFC Governor invited investors and representatives of financial institutions to explore the opportunities of a new ecosystem - the Astana International Financial Centre. Having pointed out that attracting foreign direct investment is a priority of Kazakhstan's economic policy, he emphasized that everything is being done to make the country attractive to investors by pursuing a new legislative and investment policy. However, the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre was a step of particular importance in this regard.

"The ambitious project is part of the President's Program "100 Specific Steps towards the Implementation of Five Institutional Reforms". The idea announced by the Head of State three years ago is being practically implemented. An international conference on the opening of a new financial center will be held on July 5," said Mr. Kelimbetov.

According to him, it is a separate ecosystem that is based on the principles of English Common Law and has an independent judiciary with its own jurisdiction.

"Virtually, it's like Hong Kong in China. One country, two systems. And Kazakhstan also opted for that way to create an ecosystem that is focused on attracting foreign direct investment," said Kairat Kelimbetov inviting all interested to the opening of the AIFC scheduled for July 5, 2018.