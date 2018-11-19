AIFC held forum in Shanghai

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) held a forum in Shanghai Friday, presenting new opportunities for investment projects in the Eurasian region to Chinese companies, Xinhua reported.

The forum "New Financial Hub in Central Eurasia: Investment and Financing Opportunities" attracted more than 100 Chinese companies. Representatives from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange also took part.

Topics including the creation of the RMB offshore market on the AIFC platform to support the Belt and Road Initiative and the role of the AIFC as an entry point for investors into the Eurasian region were discussed.

For Chinese companies, cooperation with the AIFC will bring new opportunities to invest in the Eurasian region, said Yernur Rysmagambetov, managing director of AIFC.

"The AIFC aims to be the wind vane for global investment, especially for Chinese funds to invest in the countries of the region, and within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to become a platform for Chinese and regional businesses," he said.

"The forum helps Chinese investors know about the capital market in Kazakhstan, and paves way for financing between China and Kazakhstan and other countries along the Belt and Road," said Jiang Feng with Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The Astana International Financial Center, officially launched in July 2018 in Kazakhstan, aims to become a financial center for the Eurasian region.