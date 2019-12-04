  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    AIFC investors likely to be issued 5-year multiple-entry visa

    13:21, 04 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Center will check the legality of its investors’ funds. Governor of the AIFC Kairat Kelimbetov said it today in an interview with journalists after the Majilis’ sitting.

    «There is a special program that enables to determine legality of the funds, whether they were used to finance some or other programs that are not welcomed in the world community,» he said.

    After then the AIFC Administration will submit an appropriate request to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    «The Ministry will also consider the opportunity of issuing five year multiple-entry visa for the investors. The visa will be issued only after the verification conducted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Security Committee,» Kairat Kelimbetov explained.

    Tags:
    Astana International Financial Centre News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!