AIFC Legal Advisory Council meets in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A regular meeting of the Legal Advisory Council - a consultative and advisory body established under the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) has been held today in Astana, Kazinform cites the AIFC's press service.

AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov and the representatives of the UK's top law firms, which are the members of the Legal Advisory Council, participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed and agreed upon the drafts of a number of the AIFC's acts to be approved by the AIFC authorized bodies.



The Council's functions include consideration and examination of the AIFC's draft acts and other advisory works. The activity of the Council will contribute to the implementation and operation of the principles, regulations, and precedents of the Law of England and Wales, as well as the standards of the leading international financial centers in developing the AIFC's acts and shaping the legal framework of the AIFC.

Establishment of the Legal Advisory Council, with the participation of the experts having practical work experience in the countries with the English law, plays a key role in the development of the AIFC general-purpose acts and further successful operation of the AIFC.



The top law companies of the United Kingdom, such as Baker McKenzie, Devonshires Solicitors, Hogan Lovells, Michelmores, Norton Rose Fulbright, White & Case are engaged in the Legal Advisory Council activity.