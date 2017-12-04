AIFC, Moscow stock exchange eye prospects for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov met with representatives of the state and business circles of the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the AIFC's press service.

The meeting was held with the participation of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Mikhail Bocharnikov.







"Russian business is very interested in the new investment opportunities that AIFC provides", HE M. Bocharnikov said.



Governor Kelimbetov noted that the main strategic directions of the AIFC's development are the capital market, asset management, private banking, Islamic finance, financial technologies, and green finance.







"The success of AIFC is mainly related to the participation of Russian companies and we would like to see them as active partners in all the main directions of the financial centre's activity," K. Kelimbetov noted.



The issues of implementation the legislative base of the Eurasian Economic Union and participation of Russian companies and financial organizations on the territory of the AIFC were discussed during the meeting. In addition, the issues of cooperation between the AIFC and the Moscow stock exchange were also considered.



Representatives of large Russian business expressed a great interest in cooperation with the AIFC.



