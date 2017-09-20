AIFC plans international presentation in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international presentation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) will be held this December, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

Kelimbetov made it public that the AIFC international presentation is scheduled on early December in Astana. "Next year, the AIFC officials will be busy organizing roadshows of the center worldwide," he told the participants of the press conference at the Government.



Established on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the AIFC is a part of the National Plan "100 specific steps" on implementation of five institutional reforms aimed at long-term development.



AIFC's special status is enshrined in the Constitution and the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For the first time in the CIS, the AIFC will be guided by principles, norms and precedents of England and Wales' law and standards of the leading international financial centers (in London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and more).



The AIFC's mission is to create a world-class financial services center, attract investment into Kazakhstan's economy by creating favorable environment for investors, develop securities market and ensure its integration in international capital markets. The AIFC also plans to develop domestic insurance and banking services market as well as the market of Islamic financing.