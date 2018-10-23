AIFC potential discussed at Yerevan Eurasian Week

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Three-day Eurasian Week forum kicked off in Yerevan yesterday, Kazinform reports.

At the panel session "The Astana International Financial Centre - New Opportunities for Eurasian Business" the attendees discussed the AIFC potential for the EAEU business and business communities.



"Astana International Financial Centre is a unique product in the financial world. The AIFC is the financial gates for the EAEU," said Managing Director of the AIFC Administration Aidar Kazybayev.



The experts told the participants about tax preferences, simplified visa and labour regime offered at the AIFC as well as about new opportunities provided for Eurasian business.



"Our objective is to become a regional platform which can replace London and other international platforms, as we will offer access to the same investors," Director of the AIFC Administration for Global Markets Amina Turgulova said.



The experts emphasized the AIFC's role in Eurasian integration, preferences for business, the order and conditions of AIFC participants' registration as well as the prospects of development of financial technologies on the AIFC platform.