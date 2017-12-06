AIFC presiding judge takes the oath

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended today the ceremony of taking oath by presiding judge of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Lord Harry Kenneth Woolf. Lord Woolf's appointment was decreed by President Nazarbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

While addressing the AIFC presiding judge and other judges after the ceremony, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out the importance of enhancing confidence of the international community in day-to-day functioning of the Center.



The AIFC Independent Court will begin its work in January 2018.



Lord Harry Kenneth Woolf is a British retired barrister and judge. He boasts extensive experience in the work of court systems of England, Wales, Qatar and Hong Kong.