AIFC prospects discussed in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT AM MAIN. KAZINFORM On Friday, the Kazakh delegation led by the Astana International Financial Center Governor Kairat Kelimbetov took part in the Frankfurt European Banking Congress "Europe into a New Era - How to Seize the Opportunities", Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event was organized by Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas in partnership with the City Hall of Frankfurt and discussed the changes in the banking sphere, investment activity, as well as modern approaches in the monetary, economic and social policy.

On the sidelines of the forum, Kairat Kelimbetov met with the CEO of Deutsche bank John Cryan and Chairman of the Board of BNP Paribas Jean Lemierre and briefed his colleagues on the strategic directions of AIFC development. In turn, foreign partners shared their vision of capital market development in Kazakhstan and praised the country's plans with regard to AIFC.

On the same day, AIFC Governor held talks with the management of Equinix Germany, Frankfurt Main Finance and Morgan Stanley. German partners showed great interest in AIFC activities, noting their willingness to cooperate in attracting investments, managing assets and capital, as well as training specialists.

Following the meetings, AIFC and Frankfurt Economic Development signed a memorandum of cooperation.

As previously reported, the presentation of the Astana International Financial Center was held on Thursday within the framework of the Euro Finance Week.