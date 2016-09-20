AIFC, Shanghai Stock Exchange ink memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange have signed the Memorandum of Cooperation in Astana today. The signing ceremony was held at the AIFC's office.

Chairman of the Board of the AIFC Nurlan Kusssainov signed the document for the Kazakh side. Vice President of the Shanghai Stock Exchange Bo Que who led the delegation of the SSE and the Silk Road Foundation in Astana signed for the Chinese side.



In his words, the signing of the memorandum is an important event for both sides. "The international financial center is being created in Astana. The stock exchange will be established within the framework of the center. The SSE can become one of its official partners. The signing of the memorandum was the result of months of hard work," Bo Que said.



In his words, the SSE has been in operation for over 26 years and presently occupies the leading place among other stock exchanges.



Bo Que added that experience accumulated by the SSE will be of great use for the AIFC.