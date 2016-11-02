AIFC should serve as a financial hub - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

At the meeting, Kelimbetov reported to the Head of State on the implementation of a complex of measures on formation of the leading center of financial services in the republic on the basis of the world's best practices established on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that implementation of the AIFC's strategy will allow to attract substantial financial resources into Kazakhstan's economy.



"The AIFC should be at the core of Kazakhstan's financial infrastructure and serve as a financial hub of Central Asia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU)," said the Kazakh President.



Kelimbetov noted that signing of the constitutional law on the Astana International Financial Center in December last year for the first time in the post-Soviet space allowed it to be governed by the British law.



The Governor of the Astana International Financial Center also told the President of Kazakhstan that international investment circles praised the idea to create the AIFC.



"Agreements reached during foreign visits of the President boosted the AIFC's day-to-day functioning," Kelimbetov emphasized.



President Nazarbayev drew attention of his interlocutor to the importance of establishing cooperation with world's leaders of financial services market and selecting highly skilled employees for the center.



In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.