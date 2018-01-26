AIFC, Thomson Reuters co-host panel discussion in Davos

DAVOS. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Astana International Financial Center sponsored the event hosted by Thomson Reuters' Patrick Fok themed Those Who Dare Win: Exploring New Frontiers, the AIFC press service reports.

The event that gathered top investors, business leaders, economists and advisors discussed the risks and rewards of frontier market investing.

From the Kazakh side, the discussion was attended by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Yerbolat Dossayev, Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov as well as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Zhanar Aitzhanova.

The participants of the event were informed about the opportunities that AIFC presents to investors. The discussion began with a video message from the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, in which he spoke about the milestones in the economic development of the country and structural reforms implemented since independence, and invited potential investors to the presentation of the Astana International Financial Center in July 2018.

In his speech at the event, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov encouraged investors to pay more attention to emerging markets, explore new opportunities and help give new impetus to existing financial systems, adding that the AIFC would provide investors with unique opportunities for cooperation as well as guidance in the Eurasian space.

Today, AIFC representatives are scheduled to take part in the section of the WEF Caspian Week themed Leveraging digital technology across the Caspian Region. In addition, the AIFC delegation is expect to hold a number of business meetings with existing and potential partners.