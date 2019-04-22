AIFC to become regional investment hub, Kazakh Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) will become the integrated centre for coordination of investment generation and promotion of the country's investment image," 1st Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said at today's governmental meeting.

"It will become the regional investment hub. The centre will provide centralized one-stop shop principle services to investors and form the integrated pool of investment projects," he added.



He also noted that, KazakhInvest would be placed into AIFC trust. The Project Factory, a unified information system would be built to develop and support the projects.



"It is noteworthy, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will be appointed as the Investment Ombudsman. The country will take measures for further liberalizing of the visa and migration regimes via introducing present-day digital technologies. The geography of direct air services will be expanded to bridge Nur-Sultan with the international financial centres," Smailov explained.