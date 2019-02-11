AIFC, Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ink partnership agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, negotiations were held in Kyiv between the delegation of the Astana International Financial Center and the leadership of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, following the results of which a Partnership Agreement on Cooperation was signed, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The parties agreed to organize a presentation of the Center's opportunities for the business community of Ukraine and to start joint work in the field of investment and the development of financial instruments.



The joint launch of an internship program for Ukrainian specialists at the AIFC on the development of financial technologies, capital management and stock market is expected.