AIFC, Waves Platform signed memorandum of cooperation

ASTANA-DAVOS. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland), Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and the Waves Platform signed a memorandum on cooperation and strategic partnership, the AIFC's press service reports.

The purpose of the partnership is the creation of an advanced ecosystem for financial technologies using the latest blockchain platform.



«Cooperating with the Waves Platform, the AIFC provides Kazakhstani start-ups with a unique opportunity to develop projects at a new technological level, thereby this initiative to allow the promotion of blockchain technologies in Kazakhstan. Cooperation with such fast-growing companies, leaders in their field, gives the AIFC a huge advantage for training professionals in the field of development of innovative solutions for the financial services industry using elements of blockchain technology», Assel Zhiyenbayeva, Chief Digital Officer of the AIFC pointed out.



«We are confident that our partnership will bring to Kazakhstan the most advanced practices in the field of blockchain technologies and will turn the AIFC into one of the most innovative centres for the development of industry in the world. Thanks to the experience accumulated in the framework of our cooperation, we will also be able to replicate the best solutions, which will have a positive impact on the development of the entire blockchain ecosystem in the CIS», Alexander Ivanov, CEO and founder of the Waves Platform added.



The parties also intend to support start-up companies in the field of financial and blockchain technology and provide them with access to blockchain solutions of Waves Platform, as well as attract foreign start-ups to the AIFC Acceleration Programme platform and jointly conduct training events.



Reference:



AIFC: In December 2015 President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Constitutional law "On the Astana International Financial Centre" (AIFC). The aim of the AIFC is to form a leading international centre of financial services. For the first time in post-Soviet region, Common law framework will be introduced in the AIFC. English shall be the official language of the AIFC.

The objectives of the AIFC are to attract investment into the economy through the establishment of an attractive environment for investment in the financial services, to develop local capital markets, to ensure their integration with the international capital market, and to develop markets for insurance and banking services and for Islamic financing in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Waves Platform is a global public blockchain platform, founded in 2016. Waves Platform's mission is to reinvent the DNA of entrepreneurship around the world by providing a shared infrastructure, offering easy-to-use, highly functional tools to make blockchain available to every person or organisation that can benefit from it. The Waves Platform is primarily designed to support the issuance, trade and exchange of digital assets or tokens using blockchain technology. It is supposed to use Proof-of-Stake as its consensus algorithm. Waves Platform completed its Initial Coin Offering in June 2016, garnering more than $16 million (30,000 BTC).