AIFC, WEF discussed ways of cooperation in Geneva
During the meeting, Kairat Kelimbetov noted the importance of WEF activities at the global level, as well as the interest of Kazakhstan in further strengthening cooperation with this organization. He also informed the interlocutor in detail about the strategic directions of the AIFC, noting that its creation is a part of structural reforms to diversify the economy of Kazakhstan aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and the integration of international business standards.
In turn, the Executive Chairman of the WEF noted the great importance that the WEF attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan. Professor Schwab emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.
In addition, Klaus Schwab expressed the proposal to establish a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for Central Asia in Kazakhstan on the basis of the AIFC. The similar WEF Center, operating in San Francisco, focuses on the development of new technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain-technologies and other modern technologies. The creation of a similar Center in the Central Asian region, according to Schwab, will connect the continents, various Centers of Excellence and will promote the key ideas of the centers at the global level.