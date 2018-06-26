AIFC, WEF discussed ways of cooperation in Geneva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 21, 2018 in Geneva, the Governor of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov held a meeting with the Executive Chairman and founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab, in which the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Office and other international organizations Zhanar Aitzhanova also took part, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

During the meeting, Kairat Kelimbetov noted the importance of WEF activities at the global level, as well as the interest of Kazakhstan in further strengthening cooperation with this organization. He also informed the interlocutor in detail about the strategic directions of the AIFC, noting that its creation is a part of structural reforms to diversify the economy of Kazakhstan aimed at creating a favorable investment climate and the integration of international business standards.



In turn, the Executive Chairman of the WEF noted the great importance that the WEF attaches to cooperation with Kazakhstan. Professor Schwab emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia.



In addition, Klaus Schwab expressed the proposal to establish a Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution for Central Asia in Kazakhstan on the basis of the AIFC. The similar WEF Center, operating in San Francisco, focuses on the development of new technologies, artificial intelligence, blockchain-technologies and other modern technologies. The creation of a similar Center in the Central Asian region, according to Schwab, will connect the continents, various Centers of Excellence and will promote the key ideas of the centers at the global level.