Aiman Mussakhajayeva becomes Doctor of Dankook University

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rector of the Kazakh National University of Arts Aiman Mussakhajayeva received a degree of the Doctor of Dankook University (honoris causa) on August 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

President of Dankook University Ho-sung Chang presented the diploma to the renowned Kazakhstani violinist and public figure during the graduation ceremony. "This is a special day for me. Receiving the degree of Doctor of the University (honoris causa) is a great honor and responsibility. I have been the head of the Kazakh National University of Arts since its foundation. For the past 20 years it has grown and developed together with our country celebrating the success of our independence. I am immensely inspired to do my best to raise the upcoming generations," Ms Mussakhajayeva said in her speech. Dankook University is a private research university in South Korea. It was the first established university after the National Liberation Day of Korea in 1947. It has rich history and traditions and greatly contributes to the promotion of national spirit and ideals of the Korean people.