Aimbetov’s flight to space is a new achievement leading us to the grand goal of common future of the nation – Governor of Almaty rgn (PHOTO)

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Aydin Aimbetov's successful flight into space has opened a new page of space history of the country.

"Our fellow countryman successfully conducted experiments of the fifth space program. His trip into space was a new achievement, leading us to a great goal - common future of the nation," Amandyk Batalov, Governor of Almaty region, told "Kazinform" News Agency. According to his words, Kazakhstan is among the world's space powers. Few countries have the opportunity to send their astronauts to space. By order of the President of the country, astronaut Aydin Aimbetov was awarded the title of "Halyk Kaharmany" (Hero of the people). "The flight took place at a significant time for the country. Kazakhstan was celebrating the 20th anniversary of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan and the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The carrier rocket Soyuz TMA-18M's take-off marked the 500th launch from the Gagarin launchpad named after the Soviet space pioneer. September 2, 2015 was historic for Kazakhstan. "Soyuz TMA-18M" was launched from Baikonur spaceport. The space rocket delivered into orbit Taldykorgan born Aydin Aimbetov, Russian cosmonaut Sergei Volkov, and the first Dane in space Andreas Mogensen. The whole country watched the flight. But special attention to the event was paid by Aimbetov's countrymen," said Governor of Almaty region.