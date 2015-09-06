Aimbetov to answer journalists&#39; questions from space Sep 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "On September 8, at 20:10 Astana time I will answer journalists questions from space," Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov wrote in his Twitter account.

Nine ISS crew members will have a videoconference with the journalists from around the world, NASA informs on its website. Noteworthy to say, that this is the first time since November 2013 that nine crew members are aboard the ISS simultaneously.