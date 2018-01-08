  • kz
    Air Arabia flight departs Astana after two-day delay

    08:41, 08 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Passengers of ‘unfortunate' G9-252 flight of Air Arabia finally jetted off from Astana and Almaty to Sharjah. The flight was initially scheduled to leave the airport in Astana at 04:55 a.m. on January 6, 2018, but was delayed for two days.

    On January 8, the passengers of the delayed flight headed to Sharjah via G9-252 and G9-254 flights from Astana and Almaty at 05:11 a.m. and 05:19 a.m., respectively.

    It is to be recalled that Air Arabia's G9-252 flight bound to Sharjah (at 04:55 a.m. on January 6) was delayed due to a technical reason and postponed until 20:10 p.m. However, the aircraft failed to get off the ground that evening again - this time due to a problem with its engine.

    After that the passengers were split into two groups - the first one was transported to Almaty via a Kazakh airline and, then, jetted off to Sharjah. The second group traveled to Sharjah from Astana. Both aircrafts took off from Astana and Almaty earlier this morning.

