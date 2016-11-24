Air Astana can begin flights to Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Air Astana Company can begin flights to Tokyo at any time", said Vice-Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee under the Ministry for Investments and Development of RoK Talgat Lastayev in an interview to journalists after the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission of Kazakhstan and Israel.

"For Tokyo we have an agreement signed for up to 14 flights a week", Talgat Lastayev said. He also said Kazakhstan and Japan had signed a memorandum during the visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Japan.

"The memorandum gives full right for flights. We had a long negotiation process. Now we have the Tokyo airport Narit. Earlier we had Osaka, but it was not Tokyo. Now that the legal basis there, air companies can begin flights at any time", - Talgat Lastayev explained