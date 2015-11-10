Air Astana does not plan to increase prices for domestic flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company does not plan to increase prices for domestic flights, Vice President for Public Relations of Air Astana Bella Tormysheva informed.

"All prices are pegged against dollars. You all can check it out on our website. However, the tariffs remain the same. We also have youth, pensioner's and other types of tariffs. The tariffs for domestic flights are all the same as were before," B. Tormysheva said.

Answering the question about a possibility of an increase of prices for the other flights, the representative of Air Astana reminded that the tariffs for the international flights were increased by 25% already.

"No future increase is planned so far," she added.