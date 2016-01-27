Air Astana does not plan to reduce ticket prices

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Company does not plan to reduce ticket prices in the nearest future despite the fact that the price for jet fuel significantly decreased, the management of the company informs.

"The prices for the jet fuel decreased significantly. The price for it has actually reduced by 40% in 1.5 years. It is a good thing, but the costs of the company in dollars rose immensely," President of Air Astana Peter Foster noted at the meeting with journalists.

As earlier reported, Air Astana Company managed to earn 47.7 million US dollars in 2015, which is a 144% increase compared to the previous year. The company carried 3.86 million passengers in 2015, which is also a 2% increase compared to 2014.