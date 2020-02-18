Air Astana expands services to India

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s award-winning flag carrier, will launch services between Almaty and India’s commercial centre, Mumbai on 1st June 2020.

Flights will be operated four times a week using Airbus A320, with a sector time of 4.5 hours in each direction.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, flights will depart Almaty at 07.05 local time and arrive in Mumbai at 11.05 local time, with return service from Mumbai departing at 12.05 and arriving in Almaty at 16.55 local time. On Thursdays and Saturdays, flights will depart Almaty at 22.10 local time, with the return service from Mumbai departing at 03.10 local, the Air Astana’s official website reads.

An introductory promotional fare for the route is on offer until 31st March 2020, with Economy return tickets starting at US$399.8

Mumbai will be Air Astana’s second destination in India, with services to the capital, Delhi having been operated since 2004.