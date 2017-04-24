Air Astana expands summer schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh flag carrier strongly focuses on traffic growth through Astana hub.

Air Astana announces its summer schedule with a major growth in services operating from the rapidly developing Astana hub. The new schedule sees service frequencies from Astana increase to Beijing (4) and Urumqi (6), China, Istanbul, Turkey (4), London, UK (5), Novosibirsk, Russia (7), Omsk, Russia (5), Tashkent, Uzbekistan (3), St Petersburg, Russia (7), Tbilisi, Georgia (4), and Yekaterinburg, Russia (7). In addition, Air Astana will be resuming a service from Astana to Kiev, Ukraine on 2nd June 2017, Kazinform has learnt from Air Astana's press service.



Transfer traffic currently accounts for 10% of Air Astana's business, but this is forecast to double in the next few years. Strong focus is now being placed on transfer traffic growth at Astana Airport, which will officially open a new terminal in summer 2017, which more than doubles existing capacity to eight million passengers per year. The opening of the new terminal will strengthen Astana Airport's position as the leading hub for Central Asia, with its catchment area covering 250 million people in Central Asia, CIS and southern Russia. Air Astana currently offers around 400 flights per week from and to Astana.



"Air Astana is delighted to announce a major expansion of services from Astana this summer, with much improved network connectivity between destinations in Asia, Central Asia, Caucasus, China, Europe and Russia," said Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana. "Our passengers will travel smoothly through the new international terminal at Astana Airport, which is opening in time for the influx of visitors to Astana EXPO 2017."