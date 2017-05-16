  • kz
    Air Astana flight delayed at Beijing airport

    18:23, 16 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A flight of Kazakhstan's flagship carrier Air Astana has been delayed today in Beijing.    

    As the company's representative Tlek Abdrakhimov told Kazinform, the delay of Beijing-Astana flight was caused by the mismatch of engine parameters.

     

    The press service of Air Astana explained that the plane should have departed from Beijing at 02:55 on May 16. For technical reasons the flight was delayed. It will depart at 23:55 Beijing time. Meanwhile, 118 passengers are accommodated in a hotel. 

