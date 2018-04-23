Air Astana grants 72-hour visa-free regime for Indian stopover passengers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana has granted 72-hour visa-free regime for Indian transit passengers in Astana and Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Air Astana JSC.

Indian stop-over passengers will be able to enjoy three days out in Kazakhstan from today, April 23, till December 31, 2018.



The corresponding decree of the Government of Kazakhstan was signed on April 10.



Air Astana operates Almaty-New Delhi flight every day and Astana-New Delhi flight three times a week on Airbus and Embraer aircrafts. The direct flight linking the capitals of Kazakhstan and India was launched on July 2, 2017.



Since the launch of the air communication between the two countries, 570,000 passengers and over 5.6 thousand tons of cargo have been transported.



Kazakhstan has previously granted the analogous visa-free regime to Chinese transit passengers.