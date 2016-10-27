  • kz
    Air Astana imposes total ban on Samsung Note 7

    09:23, 27 October 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana's number one priority is the safety of passengers and as a result it is totally prohibiting the carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on all flights with immediate effect, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

    This new rule covers the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Smartphones being placed in carry-on baggage, checked luggage and in cargo/mail shipments.

    For passenger's convenience, owners of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones are being offered an exchange of devices by Samsung at specifically assigned points in Astana and Almaty airports.

