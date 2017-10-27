Air Astana launches MySeat service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new MYSEAT service from Air Astana offers passengers the ability to reserve seats in the front row of Business Class as well as first and second row seats or emergency exit seats in Economy Class, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service .

For passengers wishing to reserve seats in the aforementioned MYSEAT locations, the cost on all of Air Astana's domestic and international routes begins at 10 USD, except for in cabins with Economy Sleeper class, and depends on the flight distance. Advance seat registration remains free of charge for passengers looking to sit outside of these areas.



The introduction of Air Astana's MYSEAT offering is in response to the broader trend for paid-for seat reservations across international and domestic carriers. The advantages for passengers include extra legroom and convenient location near an exit. Before Air Astana's MYSEAT service was introduced, customers had no way of pre-assigning these preferred seats.



If all non-preferred seats are used and the preferred seats remain unsold, passengers will not be charged if they are allocated the preferred seats. However, it should be noted that emergency exit seats are not available for booking by passengers of some categories as per the airline's safety requirements. The terms and conditions are available in the ‘My Booking' section of Air Astana's website.



Currently, the service can only be used at Air Astana's ticket offices or via the carrier's Call Center, which can be contacted on +7 (727) 244 44 77 or +7 (717) 258 44 77. In the near future, MYSEAT will be also available via other sales channels, including the airastana.com website and travel agencies.