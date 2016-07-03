Air Astana launches new Almaty-Tehran service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, the award winning carrier from Kazakhstan, launches a new non-stop flight from Almaty to Tehran, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran today. Flights will operate three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) and will be served by Embraer 190 aircraft. The cabin will feature nine Business Class seats and 88 Economy Class seats, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The new service will offer added ease of travel and enhance business and cultural links between the two countries. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Republic Kazakhstan, the approximate value of trade between the two countries in 2015 was US$ 1 billion. In addition, there are a number of Kazakh-Iranian joint enterprises in Kazakhstan, as well as cultural and scientific ties between the countries which will benefit from the new service.



Air Astana's direct flights between Almaty and Tehran will also boost tourism between the two countries. Iran is one of the oldest civilizations in the world and boasts numerous well-preserved historical landmarks, a rich culture, outstanding architectural monuments, magnificent natural landscapes, rich cuisine and fine objects of national art. These attractions will undoubtedly draw many tourists from Kazakhstan. Moreover, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently in negotiations to enable Kazakh citizens to potentially obtain an Iranian visa on arrival in the country.



"I trust that our Iranian guests will enjoy the history and culture of Kazakhstan. Beyond that, Almaty has a lot more to offer with premium ski resorts, year around cultural events, a wide variety of shopping malls and fine dining - all at great value for money. All these attractions are accessible with a flight that is just three and a half hours away from Tehran. The new service connecting Kazakhstan with Iran will provide convenient connections to Air Astana's CIS and Asian network, in particular to the cities of Beijing and Urumqi," said Ibrahim Canliel, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Air Astana.