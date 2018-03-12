Air Astana launches new service between Atyrau to Frankfurt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, the Skytrax 4-star award-winning national carrier of Kazakhstan, will launch a new direct flight between Atyrau and Frankfurt on 26th March, 2018, Kazinform has learnt from the airline's press service.

The new service will be operated twice a week on Mondays and Fridays using Airbus A321 aircraft in a two-class layout with 28 Business Class and 151 Economy Class seats. The flight time from Atyrau to Frankfurt (KC947) is 5h 05min, with the return flight (KC948) time being marginally shorter at 4h 45min.



The new Atyrau-Frankfurt route will be operated under a codeshare agreement with Lufthansa, marking an extension of the cooperation between Air Astana and the German flag carrier.



"We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Atyrau-Frankfurt service, which we believe will bring greater travel convenience to our valued corporate customers operating in the region. The city of Atyrau, where the boundaries of Europe and Asia meet at the Ural Bridge, is especially important for the hydro-carbon sector," commented Richard Ledger, VP Marketing and Sales, Air Astana. "We're also very excited to expand our codeshare agreement with Lufthansa, which will enable passengers to connect across the Lufthansa global flight network."



Since March 2017, when the codeshare Agreement was initially launched on the route between Astana and Frankfurt, Air Astana have operated flights into Terminal 1 at Frankfurt, easing connectivity and transfer times between the two airlines.



Atyrau-Frankfurt is the third direct service offered by Air Astana between Frankfurt and Kazakhstan, complementing the existing daily services from Astana and weekly service from Uralsk. The carrier offers an additional seven connections between Almaty and Frankfurt through its codeshare agreement on Lufthansa operated services.