Air Astana modernises fleet with new Airbus deliveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Air Astana continues to modernise its fleet with the delivery of the second Airbus A321LR under an operating lease agreement covering five aircraft with Air Lease Corporation of the United States.

Along with the first Airbus A321LR delivered in September 2019, the newest aircraft will primarily operate on routes to London, Paris, Moscow and Istanbul. Air Astana was the first airline in the CIS to take delivery of the Airbus A321LR, the Air Astana’s official website reads.

Airbus A321LR aircraft are configured with 16 Business class seats and 150 Economy class seats. The lie-flat business class seats are equipped with individual 16-inch screens, with four of 16 seats offering additional personal space. Economy class features Recaro seats with individual 10-inch screens.

Air Astana is also scheduled to take delivery three new Airbus A320neo in the next few months, with all aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney engines.

Air Astana currently operates 19 Airbus aircraft, including eight A320s, two A321s, three A320neo, four A321neo and two A321LR, with another nine Airbus aircraft scheduled for delivery in the coming years.