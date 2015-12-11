Air Astana not to be privatized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana will not be privatized, Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry told Kazinform.

“We are not holding any negotiations with the third parties, Qatar Airways or any other organizations on possible sale of Air Astana. Air Astana is the only company enjoying access to performing flights to Europe. It is also a large profitable structure not needing any financial support from the government,” an official statement of the Civil Aviation Committee reads.

The Committee explained that If Kazakhstan does not have the right for substantial ownership and control of the airline, Air Astana will be restricted from performing international flights, as per the intergovernmental agreements on air communication.