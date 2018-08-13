Air Astana offers special fares for registered Astana Marathon participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, Kazakhstan's award winning national carrier, is offering special fares for travel to this year's Astana Marathon taking place on September 16, 2018 in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

For the second year in a row, the airline will be the Official Carrier and Gold Sponsor of the prestigious charity run (Astana Marathon 2018) and is offering discounted rates on international flights for all registered runners. Discounts are available now at www.airastana.com or outbound and inbound return flights from Astana.

The marathon takes the runners through Astana's modern cityscape, which is characterized by futuristic buildings designed by renowned international architects including Sir Norman Foster. This year the city celebrates its 20th anniversary. Athletes interested in participating can register at www.astana42k.com for either the 42.2-kilometer marathon or for the 10-kilometer race.

Hotel accommodation including breakfast and airport transfers can be booked via Air Astana's Stopover Holidays online at www.airastana.com. Anyone wishing to spend additional time in Astana and who would like to see more of city can expand their stay with a sightseeing tour.