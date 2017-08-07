Air Astana official air carrier of Republican Aerospace Competition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana, the national airline of Kazakhstan, supported thirty six students and six staff travelling to London to attend a special course on aerospace technology at Cranfield University. The group departed on Air Astana Sunday's flight on August 6th from Nazarbayev International airport in Astana to London Heathrow and return on August 13th after attending a seven day course, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service .

Before their departure to the UK students visited Air Astana EXPO stand that showcases technologies used by the airline to improve efficiency and reduce fuel burn. During their visit students met with Air Astana representatives and were given group project assignment to find out how to lower CO2 emissions, while flying from Western Europe to Southeast Asia.



The students represent all 16 Provinces of Kazakhstan and were selected following a three day selection process held in Astana in June. During their time in the UK the Kazakh group will participate in a range of aerospace related activities and outside visits. The course programme includes lectures by Prof. Guy Gratton, Head of Airborne Science & Technology, Prof. Nick Lawson, Professor in Aerodynamics & Airborne Measurement and many other internationally recognised lecturers and aviation industry professionals. The practical part of the programme includes Wind Tunnel Free Fall Experience and various visits such as Boeing 737-400, Airlander 10 - the world's largest aircraft or a National Flying Laboratory Centre.



Peter Foster, Air Astana president and CEO stated, "Air Astana has always been committed to selecting and training its own technical personnel, and the earlier we can take a look at the talent coming through the schools, the better. We hope that all of the 36 young men and women benefit from the experience at Cranfield, the world's leading aviation-specialised university faculty, and enjoy their time there."



This programme is an initiative between the Ministry of Justice, Samruk-Kazyna Trust, Nazabayev University and Air Astana.