Air Astana operates Uralsk-Frankfurt direct flight for first time

URALSK. KAZINFORM - The first direct Uralsk-Frankfurt flight brought over 40 passengers from one country to another on June 14, Kazinform reports.

Frankfurt is a large international transport hub in Germany. Now residents of West Kazakhstan region as well as employees of international companies willing to go to Europe or the U.S. can travel to Germany from Uralsk. They don't have to travel to Orenburg or Samara to get to Frankfurt as it was before.



According to deputy governor of the region Igor Steksov, the new flight is very convenient for residents of the region and businessmen and will improve business climate in western Kazakhstan.



It was noted that from Frankfurt passengers can travel worldwide.



It would be hard to overestimate the importance of the flight linking Kazakhstan and Germany for the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.



The flight will be operated by Air Astana company on Airbus-A320 aircrafts every Wednesday. It will last for 4 hours 20 minutes.