Air Astana operating flights to/from India via alternative routes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana Airlines reports that until 4th March 2019, Pakistan's airspace remains closed, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

In order to resolve the situation, Air Astana has reached an agreement on operating flights to and from India via alternative routes, with a landing for refueling in the Sultanate of Oman. This alternative route will be valid from 2nd to 5th March and the flight duration will be 9 hours 15 minutes along the route Almaty-Delhi and 9 hours and 25 minutes along the route Delhi-Almaty. The first flight KC907 took off today, 2nd March at 09:30hrs.



Passengers are advised to contact Air Astana's call centre at +77272444477 to re-book tickets.