Air Astana plane en route Almaty-Dubai returns to airport due to technical failure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana plane that flew from Almaty to Dubai returned to the airport because of technical failure, Kazinform cites the company's press-service.

"Today the plane operating the flight KC895 from Almaty to Dubai returned to Almaty due to technical failure and landed at 8:33 am. The pilot followed all international safety procedures. The aircraft was replaced with another one", says the report.

The flight departure is expected to be at 10:15 am.

On March 22, a technical failure also made a plane of the same airline operating the flight KC109 en route Almaty-Bishkek return to Almaty International Airport. The company informed that the passengers moved to another plane.

As a reminder, on March 5, 2017, the carrier's plane that flew en route Almaty-Uralsk also made a distress signal. At that time, the crew took a decision to land in Aktobe. In a couple of days an aircraft carrying out flight KC672 en route Astana-Almaty made an emergency landing in Almaty due to failure of one engine. On March 8, 2017 the plane operating flight KC877 from Almaty to Atyrau had navigation equipment failure. At 09.15 am the crew decided to come back to the departure airport. At 09.47 the airliner А321 safely landed. 97 passengers and 10 crew members were on board.