Air Astana plans to expand its fleet with Airbus and Boeing planes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Domestic airlines transport around 250,000 transit passengers per year, according to Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

"Presently, domestic air carriers transport about 250,000 transit passengers per year, that is 10 times more compared to 2010. In average, about 70% of all transit passengers fall at the airports in capital cities: 175,000 transit passengers fall at Astana and 75,000 transit passengers - at Almaty," Minister Kassymbek noted.



In his words, the number of transit passengers is set to grow after a new passenger terminal in Astana and a transport hub in Almaty will be commissioned.



"Southeast Asia, China and India are seen as the most perspective directions of transit. Air Astana company is planning to expand its fleet. The company will acquire 11 Airbus A320 and 2 Boeing 787 planes in next five years," Kassymbek added.