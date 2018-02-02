Air Astana rebounds in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Air Astana recorded passenger growth of 12% and revenue growth of 22% in 2017 after negative growth in both 2015 and 2016. The airline carried 4.2m passengers in 2017. Air freight uplift also grew by 30%. Capacity grew by 7%, with new routes added between Astana and Delhi and Astana and Kiev, and increased frequencies on its flights to London, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tashkent, Tbilisi, Istanbul, Dubai, Beijing, Urumqi, Seoul and Bangkok, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

The airline took delivery of its 2nd Airbus 320 family NEO, an A321, and confirmed an order for 5 Embraer new-generation E2 regional jets, with deliveries starting in October 2018, bringing its total outstanding aircraft orders to 23 (15 A320neo Family aircraft, 5 Embraer-190 E2s, 3 Boeing 787s).



Commenting on the results, Air Astana President & CEO Peter Foster stated that "Astana EXPO 2017 and increased transit business through the new terminal at Nursultan Nazarbayev Airport in Astana have been the main growth drivers. EXPO was a great success and substantially exceeded its visitor target. Transit business grew by 58% and is now 12% of total business. Our comparatively low unit cost has enabled us to successfully grow this business segment by being competitive in key overseas markets, such as Russia, China, India and the EU, and smaller high growth markets such as Ukraine, Georgia and Uzbekistan". Whilst growth is expected to continue into 2018, Foster cautioned that "the industry is operating at peak or near-peak capacity now in most regions, and costs - fuel, airport and other user charges, staff costs etc. - are under pressure. Cost control, whilst maintaining quality standards, will be the key challenge in the coming period".