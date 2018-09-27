Air Astana receives Five Star Airline Rating at APEX Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana received a Five Star Airline Rating in the Major Regional Airlines category at the APEX Awards held in Boston on September 24, 2018.

More than 500 airlines from all over the world are rated by APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Association) on the basis of online passenger reviews of seat comfort, on-board service, food & beverage, in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi services, the official website of Air Astana reports.

Amongst other international awards, Air Astana became the first carrier from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (the CIS) and Eastern Europe to be awarded the prestigious 4-Star rating by Skytrax at its World Airline Awards 2012 and was also named ‘The Best Airline in Central Asia and India' that year. Both achievements were repeated in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.



TripAdvisor named Air Astana as a Winner in the Regional Airlines - Asia category in the 2018 Travellers' Choice Awards, which identifies travellers' favorite carriers around the globe.