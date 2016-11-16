Air Astana receives new Airbus A320 NEO passenger jet
The presentation of the plane took place today in Astana.
The aircraft will operate domestic and international flights to China, Turkey, India, Russia and UAE.
Airbus А320 NEO is a narrow-bodied passenger jet with suffix "neo" meaning "new engine option". The plane has 16 seats in business class and 132 seats in economy class equipped with individual entertaining systems.
A320 NEO is a modified version of A320 airliners. These highly economical planes are equipped with Pratt & Whitney engines and wingtips reducing fuel consumption by 15% compared to modern A320CEO and increasing flying range.
In 2015, Air Astana signed lease purchase contracts on delivery of 11 Airbus A320 NEO jets to Kazakhstan from 2016 to 2019. Two more planes will arrive in Kazakhstan in early 2017.