Air Astana resumes flights to Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana has resumed flights to Istanbul and Antalya.

Earlier, the company announced that it would compensate for the full cost of the tickets for the passengers who refuse from their trips to Turkey.

"The passengers who bought tickets to and from Turkey and who refuse from their trips will be compensated for the full cost of their tickets without any fines. The company will also change the route and flight dates without fines, except for more expensive tariffs on some or another route. This information relates to the flights to Istanbul and Antalya to be operated till August 15, 2016,