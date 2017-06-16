Air Astana returns to Kazakh capital due to technical problems

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Air Astana, operating the flight from Astana to Bishkek, has returned to the departure airport because of technical failure.

"On June 16, a failure of the cabin air conditioning system occurred in Air Astana's Embraer-190 aircraft that was flying from Astana to Bishkek. It took off and was climbing when it happened. The crew decided to return to the departure aerodrome," Murat Zhumanbay, the official representative of the Kazakh Investment & Development Ministry, said.

According to him, the plane safely landed in the Astana airport at 09.36am. The crew taxied it in for parking through their own effort.

"The reason for the return was the malfunction of the aircraft equipment, and actually did not affect the safety of flights. There was no danger to the lives of passengers and the crew. The crew's actions during the emergency were correct," Murat Zhumanbay added.

At present, the aircraft is at the Astana airport until the reasons and circumstances of this event are clarified.

The Department of Investigation of Transport Accidents and Incidents subordinate to the mentioned ministry is conducting activities to find the causes and circumstances of this event. Based on their results, the airline will work to develop measures of accidents and incidents prevention.